Pax Dollar Price Up 0% This Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $145.83 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001791 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 145,732,289 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.