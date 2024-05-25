Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,524 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Paychex were worth $27,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 343,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,887,000 after buying an additional 152,818 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 366.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 16,391 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $1,229,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 680,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,794,000 after acquiring an additional 466,890 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Down 1.1 %

PAYX traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.23. 1,354,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,131. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.13 and a 200 day moving average of $121.48.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

