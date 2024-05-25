PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 795,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of PayPal worth $48,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 5,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 17,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,176,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,707,337. The firm has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

