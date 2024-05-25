PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) PT Raised to $224.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $178.00 to $224.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PDD. UBS Group lifted their target price on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PDD from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PDD has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.31.

PDD traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.57. 19,118,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,809,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.67. PDD has a 1 year low of $59.98 and a 1 year high of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.34.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PDD will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in PDD by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in PDD by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PDD by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in PDD by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

