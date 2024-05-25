PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Doug Jones Sells 30,000 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) Director Doug Jones sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $2,744,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,915,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Doug Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Doug Jones sold 17,079 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $1,470,501.90.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

PennyMac Financial Services stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $91.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,840. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.41. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $58.65 and a one year high of $94.80.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.14. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $305.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 16,300.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

