Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Takes Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,974,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,053,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 8.4% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned 0.89% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 173,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 32,909 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $893,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,211,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 43,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.78. 516,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,862. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.67.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

