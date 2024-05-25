Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

PRFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

PRFT stock opened at $73.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. Perficient has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $96.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.03.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Perficient had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

