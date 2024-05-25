PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Trading Down 0.3%

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $94.59 and last traded at $94.70. Approximately 52,537 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 73,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.95.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.58 and a 200 day moving average of $95.07.

Get PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. CORP was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by PIMCO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.