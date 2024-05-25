Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Shares of Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXDT – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.42. 3,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 13,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Fundamental Research set a $5.21 price objective on Pixie Dust Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Pixie Dust Technologies Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pixie Dust Technologies
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pixie Dust Technologies stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXDT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned 0.38% of Pixie Dust Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Pixie Dust Technologies
Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc, a technology company, focuses on personal care and diversity, and workspace and digital transformation businesses primarily in Japan. It offers SonoRepro, an ultrasonic non-contact vibrotactile stimulation scalp care device; VUEVO, a series of directional voice arrival detection devices for individuals with deaf and hard-of-hearing; and kikippa, an acoustic stimulation device functioning as a desk-top speaker.
