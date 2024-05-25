Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sunil Gupta Sells 4,512 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) VP Sunil Gupta sold 4,512 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $353,064.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,623.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of POWI traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.19. The stock had a trading volume of 279,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,184. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 83.90, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.77.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 369.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

