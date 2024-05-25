Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Shares of PBH opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.53. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $55.96 and a 1 year high of $75.31.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 109.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 91.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 72,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 34,430 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $1,569,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 17.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

