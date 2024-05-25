Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 648,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $129,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 17.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 32.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.62. The stock had a trading volume of 462,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.43 and a 12-month high of $219.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.41 and its 200-day moving average is $190.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.30%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Brian Webb sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.54, for a total value of $187,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,773.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Brian Webb sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.54, for a total value of $187,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,773.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

