Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,211,042 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 681,455 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.47% of QUALCOMM worth $753,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,507,978,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,206 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $409,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,323 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,283,274 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $586,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,868 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,249,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $8.60 on Friday, hitting $210.36. 13,799,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,749,459. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.50 and its 200 day moving average is $155.00. The stock has a market cap of $234.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $211.30.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,074 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,386 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

