Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,604,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,160 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 2.48% of Bath & Body Works worth $241,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Insider Activity at Bath & Body Works

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

NYSE:BBWI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.03. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $50.82.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BBWI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.