Primecap Management Co. CA Has $225.16 Million Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,010,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28,470 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $225,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CW. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.50.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

NYSE:CW traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.71. The stock had a trading volume of 170,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,366. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $157.85 and a 12 month high of $286.23.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,070 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.50, for a total transaction of $260,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,898,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,451 shares of company stock worth $3,030,512 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

