Primecap Management Co. CA Has $455.54 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,897,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.34% of United Parcel Service worth $455,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,993,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,974. The company has a market capitalization of $118.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $192.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

