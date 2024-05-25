Primecap Management Co. CA Has $77.87 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,624,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,270 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Corteva were worth $77,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Corteva by 234.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Down 0.1 %

Corteva stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,282,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,851. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.45. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $58.81. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.05.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

