Primecap Management Co. CA Has $98.91 Million Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,565,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,605 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $98,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alkermes by 0.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 122,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $292,717.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alkermes Price Performance

Shares of ALKS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.02. 1,868,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,161. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average is $26.65.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

