Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,912,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 104,407 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $365,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLED. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth $101,088,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,797,000. Albar Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2,888.4% during the 3rd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 157,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,762,000 after purchasing an additional 152,450 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 327.5% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 198,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,041,000 after purchasing an additional 152,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 10.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,398,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,623,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Trading Up 1.3 %

OLED stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.59. The stock had a trading volume of 266,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,625. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $133.67 and a 1-year high of $194.84.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 36.00%. The firm had revenue of $165.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.86.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

