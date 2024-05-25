Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,963,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 942,100 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $339,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 412.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 361,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 290,949 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 574,164 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 140,462 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 301.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 31,456 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 31,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 24,643 shares during the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ERIC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.81 to $5.58 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.

ERIC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.86. 13,165,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,053,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.76. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

