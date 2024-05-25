Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,444,947 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 351,600 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines accounts for approximately 1.1% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.08% of Southwest Airlines worth $1,427,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 374.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Motco grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.84. 7,249,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,864,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.96.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

