Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 114,704 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,716,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 114,704 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.63% of DuPont de Nemours worth $208,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DD. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 2.8 %

DD stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.12. 6,825,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,162. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.32 and a 200-day moving average of $72.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

