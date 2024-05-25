Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 28,400 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,812,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.31% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $108,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. BNP Paribas cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.9 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.79. 2,949,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,453,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $78.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.25.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

