Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 500,770 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,173,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,770 shares during the period. Sony Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.80% of Sony Group worth $2,099,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SONY. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SONY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of Sony Group stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.29. 737,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,015. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $75.11 and a 12 month high of $100.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.