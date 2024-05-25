Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 86,100 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,760,256 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 86,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,070,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,015,751 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,594,616,000 after acquiring an additional 113,751 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $748,271,000 after acquiring an additional 231,470 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,497,868 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $573,386,000 after buying an additional 54,841 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,923,819 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $443,574,000 after buying an additional 134,982 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,797,231 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $404,163,000 after buying an additional 52,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD remained flat at $269.62 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $196.74 and a 52 week high of $278.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.39. The company has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

