Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,498,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,300 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $166,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,122,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,639,000 after buying an additional 3,390,924 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,925 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,305,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,173 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,003,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PINS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $81,711.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $81,711.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $701,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,262.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,405 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,142. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PINS stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $41.44. 4,335,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,289,515. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.06. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $43.12.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.