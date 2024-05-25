Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stock Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,761,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 6.32% of iRobot worth $68,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in iRobot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,952,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,916,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in iRobot by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 962,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in iRobot by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 684,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 234,397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,162,000 after purchasing an additional 43,131 shares during the period. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 21.9% in the third quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 362,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRBT. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of iRobot from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised iRobot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

iRobot Price Performance

IRBT traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. 1,747,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,516. The company has a market cap of $285.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.79. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $51.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.50.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $307.54 million for the quarter. iRobot had a negative net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 99.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Colin M. Angle sold 179,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $2,057,104.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at $169,573.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

