PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) and Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Critical Comparison

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) and PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.5% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Spectral Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Spectral Medical alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Spectral Medical and PROCEPT BioRobotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectral Medical -1,033.07% N/A -263.26% PROCEPT BioRobotics -66.12% -41.35% -27.92%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectral Medical $1.18 million 87.42 -$11.60 million ($0.05) -7.38 PROCEPT BioRobotics $136.19 million 25.26 -$105.90 million ($2.12) -31.56

This table compares Spectral Medical and PROCEPT BioRobotics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Spectral Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PROCEPT BioRobotics. PROCEPT BioRobotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spectral Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Spectral Medical and PROCEPT BioRobotics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectral Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 0 7 0 3.00

PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus target price of $61.20, indicating a potential downside of 8.52%. Given PROCEPT BioRobotics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PROCEPT BioRobotics is more favorable than Spectral Medical.

Risk & Volatility

Spectral Medical has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PROCEPT BioRobotics beats Spectral Medical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectral Medical

(Get Free Report)

Spectral Medical Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in the United States, Italy, Ireland, and internationally. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream. It also develops and manufactures monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, recombinant cardiac proteins, and calibrators for use in the research and development, as well as products that are manufactured by other diagnostic companies. The company was formerly known as Spectral Diagnostics Inc. and changed its name to Spectral Medical Inc. in December 2014. Spectral Medical Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Get Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). It also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectral Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.