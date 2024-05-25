Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. Sells 3,188 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,188 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $223,701.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,122,192.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Procore Technologies stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.75. The company had a trading volume of 773,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average is $69.78. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 26.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

