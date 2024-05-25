Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPDN opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. Professional Diversity Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 14.90.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 186.84% and a negative net margin of 54.12%.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

