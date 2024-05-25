Prom Price Hits $10.89 on Top Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Prom has a market capitalization of $198.73 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $10.89 or 0.00015746 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00009272 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011485 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001386 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,172.30 or 1.00023009 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011480 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.02 or 0.00109932 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 10.77852877 USD and is up 4.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $3,549,863.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

