ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $479,000.

Shares of BATS EFAD traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.44. 4,014 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.98. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The firm has a market cap of $81.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.72.

The ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Dividend Masters index. The fund tracks an equally weighted broad-market index of developed-market companies, ex-North America, that have raised their dividend for each of the past 10 years. EFAD was launched on Aug 19, 2014 and is managed by ProShares.

