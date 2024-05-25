ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI) Trading Up 3.8%

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.63 and last traded at $7.59. 8,470,291 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 7,729,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76.

Get ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 532.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $939,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,856,000.

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Trust – ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund tracks the inverse daily price movements of an index of front-month CME bitcoin futures. It aims to profit from the price decline of bitcoin. BITI was launched on Jun 21, 2022 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.