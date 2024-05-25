Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Trading Down 4.9%

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.18. 413,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 267,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapy medicines based on halogenated xanthenes in the United States. The company's lead molecule is rose bengal sodium (RBS). Its clinical development programs include PV-10 for the treatment of stage III and IV melanoma and different types of liver cancers; PH-10 for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, and skin inflammation; and PV-305 for the treatment of infectious keratitis.

