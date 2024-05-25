ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,659 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 32,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of EVN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 85,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,050. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.0461 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

