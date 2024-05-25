ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 1,782 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.94. 3,252,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,224,576. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

