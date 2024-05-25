ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOAT. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 56.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $88.14. The company had a trading volume of 497,103 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

