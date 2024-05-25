ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 10,339 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,339 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,741,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,826. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

