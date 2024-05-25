ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 5,116 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $2,129,927,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393,992 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Pfizer by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,920 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 30.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,054,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $797,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 219.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,503,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,696 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.88. 22,589,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,974,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $163.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

