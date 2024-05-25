ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 532 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,289,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,224,633. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.15. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $81.93.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

