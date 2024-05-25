PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PTC Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $83,655.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,336.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $83,655.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,336.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $764,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $554,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,849 shares of company stock valued at $888,907 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $532,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 23,288 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,412,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 958.6% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 72,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 65,226 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.63. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.48.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.