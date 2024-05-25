PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Given New $32.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PTCT. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised PTC Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.67.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PTCT

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

PTCT opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.60. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.76.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

In other news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $764,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $764,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $83,655.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,336.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,849 shares of company stock worth $888,907 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 12.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 12.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 317.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 799.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 46,247 shares during the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.