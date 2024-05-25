QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,297 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,388,236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $154,177,000 after purchasing an additional 248,722 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,074 shares of company stock worth $12,258,386 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock traded up $8.60 on Friday, reaching $210.36. The company had a trading volume of 13,809,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,331,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.50 and its 200 day moving average is $155.00. The company has a market cap of $234.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $211.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

