QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Increased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,115 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $8.60 on Friday, reaching $210.36. 13,809,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,331,276. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.00. The company has a market capitalization of $234.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $211.30.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $1,291,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,074 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,386 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

Get Our Latest Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

