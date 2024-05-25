Quantum FinTech Acquisition (NYSE:QFTA) Trading 1.2% Higher

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.12. 26,487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 849% from the average session volume of 2,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80.

Institutional Trading of Quantum FinTech Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,581,000. Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 37,291.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 66,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 66,379 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Meteora Capital LLC raised its holdings in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 2.8% during the third quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 321,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $4,792,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Company Profile

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

