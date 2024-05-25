QUASA (QUA) Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $177,474.47 and approximately $341.25 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009260 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011435 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001377 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,904.78 or 0.99935348 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011548 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.60 or 0.00111098 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003669 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0016174 USD and is up 10.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $558.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

