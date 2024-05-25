Qudian (NYSE:QD) Shares Down 1.7%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.69. 538,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 895,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 47.30%. The company had revenue of $8.99 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QD. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Qudian by 5,018.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,030,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,245 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Qudian by 41.4% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 246,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 72,146 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Qudian by 8.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 201,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 16,342 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Qudian by 40.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 569,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 163,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Qudian during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.

