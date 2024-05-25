Qudian (NYSE:QD) Shares Down 1.7%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.69. 538,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 895,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.
Qudian Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 0.69.
Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 47.30%. The company had revenue of $8.99 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Qudian
About Qudian
Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.
