Quest Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 11,042 RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,042 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $242,462,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 515.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,716,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $30,471,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the third quarter worth $15,510,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,988,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,971,000 after buying an additional 469,280 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on RingCentral from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.28.

RNG stock remained flat at $34.54 during midday trading on Friday. 752,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,294. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.69.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $571.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $44,362.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,525.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 14,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $491,696.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,737.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $44,362.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,525.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,337 over the last 90 days. 6.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

