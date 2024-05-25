Quest Partners LLC Invests $376,000 in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 923.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RDN traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.30. 655,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,232. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.11. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.76 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 47.74%. Radian Group’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Insider Activity

In other Radian Group news, EVP Eric Ray sold 65,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $2,027,720.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,210.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $1,096,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,830,660.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Ray sold 65,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $2,027,720.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,210.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,004 shares of company stock worth $3,651,517. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

