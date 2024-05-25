Quest Partners LLC Invests $378,000 in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 686.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LegalZoom.com news, COO Richard Preece sold 9,462 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $124,614.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 498,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,565,495.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $505,122.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Richard Preece sold 9,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $124,614.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 498,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,565,495.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LegalZoom.com Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $8.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,708,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $158.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.25 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 3.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Read Our Latest Report on LZ

About LegalZoom.com

(Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.